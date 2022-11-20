Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said.

According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The crash has downed lines at the intersection, and the traffic signal is currently in the roadway.

Traffic operations crews are working to repair the pole.

Officials say the intersection is not expected to reopen until around 4 a.m. Monday.

Related: Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.