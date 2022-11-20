Intersection closed after crash near Salisbury hospital, officials say

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
The intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street is not expected to reopen until 4 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near a Salisbury hospital currently has the intersection closed, officials said.

According to the City of Salisbury, the incident happened at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street on Sunday evening, right at the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

The crash has downed lines at the intersection, and the traffic signal is currently in the roadway.

Traffic operations crews are working to repair the pole.

Officials say the intersection is not expected to reopen until around 4 a.m. Monday.

