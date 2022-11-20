Cool weather continues into workweek with rain chances rising for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our pattern of cold mornings and cool afternoons will continue through most of this week. There will be a slight mid-week warm up before the rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, warmer.

We will wrap up this weekend very dry and cold. With light winds and clear skies, tonight will be the coldest night of the week with lows dropping into the teens in the mountains and 20s in Charlotte.

Monday will be another cool, dry day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Monday's outlook across the area (WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Tuesday, most of our area will stay partly sunny and dry but there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers south of Charlotte; expect highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Expect more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday and warmer conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday. Most of Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy and dry; however, there will be a chance for some scattered showers late in the evening.

Highs on Thanksgiving will range from the 50s in the mountains to 60s across the piedmont.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times; highs will climb into the 50s. The outlook for next weekend looks sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

