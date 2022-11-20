PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cool, sunny weather to begin week before First Alert on Thanksgiving, Black Friday

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday.
High pressure will continue to build over our area today keeping us cool and dry through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to build over our area today keeping us cool and dry through Monday. By Tuesday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into the end of next week.

 Today: Mostly sunny, blustery at times

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers late.

As more cold, dry air settles into the Carolinas, be prepared for some gusty winds in the mountains; a Wind Advisory is in effect through midday for winds gusting over 40mph. For Charlotte and surrounding areas today will be partly cloudy and cool. Highs will range from the 30s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday First Alert
Thanksgiving and Black Friday First Alert(WBTV)

We will kick off Monday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, Monday afternoon looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s. Most of Tuesday also looks dry and pleasant but some scattered showers will be possible late in the evening. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low to mid-50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday. Thanksgiving Day into Friday as an area of low pressure over the Midwest will drag a cold front through our area first bringing chances for scattered showers beginning Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the 40s in the mountains to upper 50s and lower 60s across the Charlotte metro area. Next weekend, some isolated to widely scattered showers could linger into Saturday; expect highs in the lower 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

Elissia Wilson

