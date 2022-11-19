One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m.

Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The interstate was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: 1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.