PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says

The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits early Saturday morning.
One person was killed in a crash on I-77 North early Saturday morning.
One person was killed in a crash on I-77 North early Saturday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed.

The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m.

Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The interstate was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: 1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against...
Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Cornwheel Cob Corn Stripper is $14.99
Product Test: Carolina and Elissia get help with the Cornwheel Cob Corn Stripper from Chef Shai
The tree lighting and kickoff of Celebration of Lights is happening tonight
City of Kannapolis is lighting up for the holidays
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105th birthday with a party on Friday evening.
Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party
31-year-old Kristi Heather King and 32-year-old Tawaan Batten are facing charges of conspiracy...
Two arrested in Charlotte, indicted on federal sex trafficking charges involving 15-year-old