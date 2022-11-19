PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Person injured in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, police say

The crash happened Saturday morning during Raleigh’s Christmas parade.
A girl was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
By The Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - A holiday parade in Raleigh was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, officials said.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the injured person had to be taken to the hospital.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

Officials said the person struck by the float had been participating in the parade.

The incident happened at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue near downtown Raleigh.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

