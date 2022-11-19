PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Flu
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media.

Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death.

Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning with the church’s first meeting that summer at a warehouse in the Matthews area. The church celebrated its ‘40 Years of Victory’ in 2020.

He was still serving as the pastor at Victory Christian Center at the time of his passing.

According to the church’s post, Gool’s family is requesting that there be no visitations at this time.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been completed.

The church asks that the Gool, White and Chapman families be lifted up in prayer.

