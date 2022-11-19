Large police presence at SouthPark Mall, shoppers evacuated by law enforcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is currently at the SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte.

According to a witness inside the mall, shoppers were asked to shelter in place.

Police have not confirmed if gunshots were fired.

Out of an abundance of caution, the mall was evacuated. Multiple officers are on scene assisting.

Some shoppers have now been escorted outside and are being reunified in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot.

Medic confirmed that they are responding to the scene, and as of 3:30 p.m., only one patient had been taken to the hospital. That person did not sustain gunshot wounds. Other potential patients are being evaluated.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

