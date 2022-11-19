PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Large police presence at SouthPark Mall, shoppers evacuated by law enforcement

A witness inside the mall said shoppers were told to seek shelter inside the mall.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large police presence is currently at the SouthPark Mall in south Charlotte.

According to a witness inside the mall, shoppers were asked to shelter in place.

Police have not confirmed if gunshots were fired.

Out of an abundance of caution, the mall was evacuated. Multiple officers are on scene assisting.

Some shoppers have now been escorted outside and are being reunified in the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot.

Medic confirmed that they are responding to the scene, and as of 3:30 p.m., only one patient had been taken to the hospital. That person did not sustain gunshot wounds. Other potential patients are being evaluated.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, three injured

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against...
Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

Latest News

Bethany's Butterflies Foundation Gala held Friday night in Charlotte
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation Gala held Friday night in Charlotte
Pastor Robyn Gool passed away Friday evening.
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
One person was injured during a parade accident in Raleigh on Saturday morning.
Person injured in float accident at Raleigh Christmas parade, police say
One person was killed in a crash on I-77 North early Saturday morning.
One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says