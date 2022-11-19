Forecast stays cool and dry through Monday before rain chances return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold dome of high pressure will build over our area for the remainder of the weekend keeping us cool and dry through Monday. After Monday, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into the end of next week.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery at times.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers late.

Quiet, dry conditions will continue for Sunday. Overnight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the piedmont.

Precipitation chances over the next seven days (WBTV First Alert Weather)

As more cold, dry air settles into the Carolinas, be prepared for some gusty winds in the mountains—over 40 mph at times. The winds will start to die down by Sunday afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies.

Highs will range from the 30s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont.

After starting out Monday morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s, Monday afternoon looks gorgeous with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Most of Tuesday also looks dry and pleasant but some scattered showers will be possible late in the evening. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday. Thanksgiving Day into Friday as an area of low pressure over the Midwest will drag a cold front through our area first bringing chances for scattered showers beginning Thursday evening.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the 40s in the mountains to upper 50s and lower 60s across the Charlotte metro area.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

