Cold weather sticks around next week with a First Alert Weather Day issued for Thanksgiving

By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another round of unseasonably cold air will head our way today, bringing cold and blustery conditions for the second half of the weekend. After this weekend, we’ll be tracking chances for rain into Thanksgiving.

  • Today: Mostly sunny and cold.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery at times.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, cool.

Today will be another gorgeous but cool day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday morning wind chills
Sunday morning wind chills(WBTV First Alert Weather)

More cold, dry air will settle across the Carolinas tonight after the passage of a cold front. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s across the piedmont.

Our Sunday will get off to a cold and blustery start, by the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Monday will remain cool and dry with a mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 40s in the mountains to 50s across the piedmont.

Most of Tuesday also looks dry and pleasant but a few scattered showers will be possible late in the evening. Highs on Tuesday will climb into the low to mid 50s.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday and Friday. Thanksgiving Day into Friday an area of low pressure over the Midwest will drag a cold front through our area, first bringing chances for scattered showers Thursday afternoon, followed by widespread rain on Friday.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

