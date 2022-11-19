PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Cherryville woman celebrates 105th birthday with very first party

Lorene Summey rang in another year as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties.
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105th birthday with a party on Friday evening.
Lorene Summey celebrated her 105th birthday with a party on Friday evening.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cherryville woman celebrated her 105th birthday with her very first birthday party Friday night.

This marks another year for Lorene Summey as the oldest living woman in both Gaston and Lincoln counties, according to the Cherryville mayor.

While she celebrates 105 years of life in Cherryville, people are celebrating her all over the country, and the world.

From London, England to Niagra Falls, Lorene has received 1,200 happy birthday letters. At least one from every state has been sent to her at Somerset Court senior living community.

Her party included a dedication from the mayor, a pony visit, and a proper hoedown, but Lorene seemed happiest when she was surrounded by her closest friends.

“I’m so glad to see you,” she said to her friend, Martha. “I love you.”

Related: Charlotte woman celebrates 98th birthday at long-time home on Beatties Ford

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against...
Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children

Latest News

31-year-old Kristi Heather King and 32-year-old Tawaan Batten are facing charges of conspiracy...
Two arrested in Charlotte, indicted on federal sex trafficking charges involving 15-year-old
I-77 near West Arrowood Road is currently shut down due to a crash.
I-77 reopened after crash in southwest Charlotte
The money would be taken out of taxpayer dollars that had previously been allotted to the...
Transportation group votes to use $10 million to pave roads around failed Panthers facility
Santa has been working all year to make our wishes come true, but for the first time, Santa has...
Santa makes Christmas list of his own, asks for kidney donation