York County SWAT team in standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex

Deputies said the situation was taking place at 10 p.m. on Thursday night off Greenwich Drive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.

Deputies said the situation was taking place at 10 p.m. on Thursday night off Greenwich Drive.

Deputies are asking people in the complex Village at Lake Wylie to stay off balconies while they attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

More information will be provided when available. Download the WBTV News app and be alerted first of updates as they come in.

