York County SWAT team in standoff at Lake Wylie apartment complex

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team is responding to a standoff at an apartment complex in the Clover/Lake Wylie area.

Deputies said the situation was taking place at 10 p.m. on Thursday night off Greenwich Drive.

Deputies are asking people in the complex Village at Lake Wylie to stay off balconies while they attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.

