PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

X-rays on Ball’s ankle negative, will miss game vs Cavaliers

Charlotte Hornets Logo
Charlotte Hornets Logo(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — X-rays on LaMelo Ball’s left ankle were negative, but the Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard has already been ruled out of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Coach Steve Clifford said it is too early to know how much time Ball will miss after spraining the ankle for a second time in a 125-113 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Ball first injured his ankle on Oct. 10 during a preseason game against the Washington Wizards when he stepped on an opposing player’s foot. That caused him to miss more than a month of action, including the first 13 games of the regular season.

Ball had returned to action over the weekend and played three games before rolling it again when he stepped on a fan’s foot as he was attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.

Ball grimaced in pain and immediately limped to the training room and did not return.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Latest News

Schumacher, right, joined Haas F1 in December 2020. Hulkenberg is a veteran driver now...
Schumacher out, Hulkenberg in for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Panthers player express concerns about turf fields in the NFL
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta...
“Grass is just better for you, it’s more forgiving,”: Panthers player express concerns about turf fields in the NFL
UVA shooting victims memorial
Chadwell on cancellation of game after deadly shooting: ‘We’re 100% behind University of Virginia’