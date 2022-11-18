Vigil for 3 UVA football players killed in shooting happening at JCSU

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference will be honoring the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a shooting earlier this week, as investigators continue to piece together what happened.

WBTV has learned a moment of silence will be observed at all ACC home games and each home team will have “UVA Strong” on their fields.

Players will also wear special decals on their helmets.

The campus community at Johnson C Smith University in Charlotte will also remember the lives lost.

A community leader has organized a vigil on Johnson C. Smith’s campus at 12:30 p.m. Friday to honor the three UVA players who died.

One of them, Devin Chandler, was from Huntersville and played at William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius. That team will play Forsyth Friday night in the third round of high school playoffs.

Chandler, along with Lavel Davis Jr, and D’Sean Perry, died Sunday night on a charter bus after the students returned from a field trip.

Fellow student Christopher Jones Jr., is charged with the three murders; the motive still unknown.

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service for the three men, as well as the two other students who were injured, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

That’s the same time the Cavaliers were set to take on Coastal Carolina University. UVA canceled that game in light of the circumstances. The ACC Network will carry the memorial service.

Watching continuing live coverage here:

