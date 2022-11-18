PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rowan Co. fugitive, two others arrested weeks after alleged probation violation

He was given a $35,000 bond.
David Lee Winecoff
David Lee Winecoff(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - After almost an almost month-long search, fugitive David Lee Winecoff was arrested Nov. 6 by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety tried to arrest him Oct. 21 for a parole violation, but officers say he refused to get out of the truck they found him in.

Winecoff then put the truck in gear and tried to hit the officer before speeding off, officials said.

Salisbury officers issued a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Multiple law enforcement agencies spent the next few weeks searching for him. They found two people -- Miranda Dillard Head and Timothy Lee Loflin – were helping Winecoff. Both were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Miranda Dillard Head and Timothy Lee Loflin
Miranda Dillard Head and Timothy Lee Loflin(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

Head received a $7,500 bond and Loflin a $5,000 bond.

Winecoff was found at his home Nov. 6.

He was given a $350,000 secured bond.

