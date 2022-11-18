PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday after chilly, dry days

Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.

  • Through Tuesday: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
  • Thanksgiving: Rain chance starts to creep up
  • Black Friday: Still a concern for some rain

Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free into Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures near 60 degrees by then.

We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone. Both days look to be chilly with highs in the 50s. As for rain, the latest model guidance offers differing opinions on whether there will be any around either Thanksgiving or Black Friday or both.

At this point, there does seem to be a slightly better chance on Friday, but again, it’s all subject to change. Over time, there will be some reconciliation between the various weather models, so stick with us and we’ll nail down the long-range forecast for you.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Latest News

Rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday after chilly, dry days
Thursday evening weather forecast
Thursday evening weather forecast
Weekly weather update
Rain chances now lower for Thanksgiving, higher for Black Friday
Rain chances now lower for Thanksgiving, higher for Black Friday