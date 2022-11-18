Rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday after chilly, dry days
Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.
- Through Tuesday: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
- Thanksgiving: Rain chance starts to creep up
- Black Friday: Still a concern for some rain
Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free into Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures near 60 degrees by then.
We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone. Both days look to be chilly with highs in the 50s. As for rain, the latest model guidance offers differing opinions on whether there will be any around either Thanksgiving or Black Friday or both.
At this point, there does seem to be a slightly better chance on Friday, but again, it’s all subject to change. Over time, there will be some reconciliation between the various weather models, so stick with us and we’ll nail down the long-range forecast for you.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.