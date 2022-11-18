Rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday after chilly, dry days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.

Through Tuesday : Chilly temperatures, dry conditions

Thanksgiving : Rain chance starts to creep up

Black Friday: Still a concern for some rain

FIRST ALERT: Plenty of sunshine to go around again today in #CLT & all across the @wbtv_news area but it will be cold again. Lower 50s in the Piedmont, near 50° in the foothills, maybe 40° in the Boone area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lDlvlBYQU3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 18, 2022

Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free into Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures near 60 degrees by then.

FIRST ALERT: Temps -both by day & at night- will remain on the chilly side through at least thru Tuesday before we start to inch up close to 60° on Wednesday. With the little warm-up, we may also start seeing some rain around #CLT & @wbtv_news area Thu/Fri. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/caw4oaLEKF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 18, 2022

We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone. Both days look to be chilly with highs in the 50s. As for rain, the latest model guidance offers differing opinions on whether there will be any around either Thanksgiving or Black Friday or both.

At this point, there does seem to be a slightly better chance on Friday, but again, it’s all subject to change. Over time, there will be some reconciliation between the various weather models, so stick with us and we’ll nail down the long-range forecast for you.

FIRST ALERT: There's little chance for any rain or snow around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area right thru next Wednesday. Still a lot of mixed signals coming from the long-range models, but so we're still concerned about some rain Thanksgiving & Black Friday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/K83mZymBEV — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 18, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

