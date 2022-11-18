Rain chances for Thanksgiving, Black Friday prompt First Alert Weather Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chilly temperatures with dry conditions are likely to continue through early next week. Despite that, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, as rain chances are possible.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend and early next week.

High temperatures generally in the 50s, with 40s in the mountains.

Rain is possible Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday, but still questions.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, with overnight low temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees in the Charlotte Metro area, and around 20 degrees in the mountains.

This weekend will remain cool and dry, with highs in the 50s in the Charlotte Metro area, and around 40 degrees in the NC mountains.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Skies will generally be partly cloudy. Some of the NC ski resorts are planning to be open, and it should be a fun weekend to head up to the High Country; just make sure you bundle up!

Dry weather looks to continue for early next week, with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and around 60 degrees on Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, as a weather disturbance passes through the region.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday of next week, as rain chances look to return, which may impact your travel and outdoor plans. The latest data keeps Thanksgiving Day drier, with more rain for Black Friday.

Stay tuned to more forecast updates from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team on the exact timing of the rain.

High temperatures look to be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay up to date with the latest WBTV First Alert forecast through the week.

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.