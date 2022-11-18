PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 22 arrested in train cargo thefts that netted $18 million in goods

A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers. The tracks back in January were littered with discarded boxes from stolen items. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/LAPD/OBTAINED BY KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - The Los Angeles Police Department said it has made a significant crackdown on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.

On Thursday, LAPD announced the arrests of 22 people in connection with the theft of $18 million in merchandise.

In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown L.A. were littered with thousands of boxes after thieves routinely stole from passing trains.

A public-private partnership called the Train Burglary Task Force is using a combination of modern technology and old-fashioned police work to stop the crimes.

Tools like security cameras, artificial intelligence and fencing combined with increased patrols have reduced calls about railroad theft by 60 percent.

The LAPD said it hopes publicity about the mass crackdown will send a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Latest News

Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in crash involving sheriff's department recruits on run
The switch will be flipped Friday night for the Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
‘Speedway Christmas’ opening for the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway
A crackdown was made on a criminal network that was targeting railroad cargo containers.
Arrests made in freight train burglary scheme that netted millions in merchadise, police say
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, and D’Sean Perry, left to right, died in a Sunday night shooting...
Vigil for 3 UVA football players killed in shooting happening at JCSU