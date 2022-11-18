PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mother of UVA shooting victim remembers son’s NFL dreams, ‘radiant smile’

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An extraordinary young man who loved to sing and dance and lit up a room with his “bright, radiant smile and personality,” is how Devin Chandler’s mom describes her son.

Chandler, the Huntersville native and William Amos Hough High School graduate, was one of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a shooting earlier this week.

His high school alma mater released the statement from Dalayna Chandler via Hough High’s social media accounts.

“He was passionate about helping people and never shied away from working hard on the football field and in the classroom,” Dalayna Chandler said. “Devin was motivated by his ambitions to play in the NFL and inspired other young people to dream big dreams as he did.”

A three-star recruit during his time at Hough High, Devin Chandler was a junior at UVA and played wide receiver for the Cavaliers.

He, along with Lavel Davis Jr, and D’Sean Perry, died Sunday night on a charter bus after the students returned from a field trip.

Fellow student Christopher Jones Jr., is charged with the three murders; the motive still unknown.

“Although our hearts are aching, we are incredibly blessed and grateful for the prayers, overwhelming acts of kindness and words of healing our family has received since his passing,” Dalayna Chandler wrote. “Devin’s friends and former teammates from across the country have been so kind and gracious in offering their condolences and support, which has brought me great comfort.”

The University of Virginia will hold a memorial service for the three men, as well as the two other students who were injured in the shooting, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

That’s the same time the Cavaliers were set to take on Coastal Carolina University. UVA canceled that game in light of the circumstances. The ACC Network will carry the memorial service.

“To the family of Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, you are in our thoughts and prayers as you, too, begin the healing process after the loss of your sons,” Dalayna Chandler said in her statement. “Lastly, to the Hollins and Morgan families and all those left traumatized by this senseless tragedy, we are holding you close and praying for God’s healing powers in our lives.”

A vigil for the UVA shooting victims is also set for Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

Chandler’s family has also created The Devin Chandler Memorial Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation. Donations can be made on the foundation’s website.

