Iranian Americans in Charlotte speak about ongoing human rights struggle in Iran

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For nearly two months Iranian civilians have been clashing with the Iranian government in what has become a massive struggle over human rights.

The protests began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The young Iranian woman was detained by Iran’s morality police after improperly covering her hair. Amini’s father claims his daughter was then beaten by the morality police. The police enforce the country’s strict dress code.

Azadeh Hosseini, an Iranian-American living in Charlotte, spoke to WBTV in an interview about the ongoing unrest in Iran. Hosseini said she was born in Iran, but her family moved to the United States when she was a child. She said she’s made trips to Iran to visit loved ones.

“It’s tremendously different,” explained Hosseini. “Just the basic rights as a woman and what we can do here that we take for granted on a daily basis is not something they have or they’re granted.”

She said she has been closely following political developments in Iran and was upset to hear about Mahsa Amini’s death.

“It’s been the worst six, seven weeks of just watching things unfold in Iran, and unfortunately I saw myself being her if it fell or it wasn’t put on correctly,” explained Hosseini.

Protests and demonstrations have happened all over the world because of Amini’s death. Shahram Mazhari, an Iranian- American living in York County, has been a part of the demonstrations organized in Charlotte.

“We cannot leave the Iranian people alone in this fight. What they’re fighting for is basic human rights. Basic human rights does not understand locality or geographic boundaries. Human rights is an international issue,” said Mazhari.

Hosseini said the Iranian people will not be satisfied until there is government change.

“It has grown to a movement that is now not even about just human rights and wanting it, but a revolution that all of us have been dreaming of,” said Hosseini.

While she is thousands of miles from her home country, Hosseini hopes to push the human rights movement forward with her continued support of the Iranian people and public demonstration. She said she has brought her own daughter to protests in Charlotte and hopes the people of the Queen City will continue to stand with her and show that Americans support the efforts to bring revolution to Iran.

“I hope and pray for that one day – a free state, a free Iran, a democratic Iran,” said Hosseini. “As soon as this change occurs, I will have a ticket going back with kids just to show them what they’ve been missing out on and what their basic true nationality and culture is all about.”

Mazhari said he plans to continue protesting in Charlotte as long as the human rights movement in Iran continues.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.