I-77 shut down after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials currently have I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down due to a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

All northbound lanes are currently closed in the area. It is not expected to reopen until around 8 p.m.

According to Medic, five patients have been evaluated at the scene, although none sustained major injuries.

