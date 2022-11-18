PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
I-77 shut down after crash in southwest Charlotte

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. near the Arrowood Road exit.
I-77 near West Arrowood Road is currently shut down due to a crash.
I-77 near West Arrowood Road is currently shut down due to a crash.(MGN Online)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials currently have I-77 in southwest Charlotte shut down due to a crash near the West Arrowood Road exit.

The incident happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

All northbound lanes are currently closed in the area. It is not expected to reopen until around 8 p.m.

According to Medic, five patients have been evaluated at the scene, although none sustained major injuries.

Related: Arrowood Road crash kills one, seriously injures another

