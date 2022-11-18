PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

How to keep your family safe from RSV and the Flu during the Holidays

There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.
There are some recommendations to stay healthy and avoid the cold, Flu, COVID-19, and RSV.(KOLO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the holidays approaching, health professionals are encouraging people to take extra precautions against RSV and the Flu.

Dr. Ryan Gallaher from ECU Health says like many other places, Eastern Carolina is seeing a rise in cases.

Because of this, he encourages people to be on the look out for symptoms of the flu and RSV, which includes running nose and congestion.

He also encourages people to take extra precautions around younger children and older adults.

One tip he says is that if you have plans to visit family this Thanksgiving, try to limit exposure if someone appears to be sick. This could mean staying in areas with higher air ventilation, encouraging people to mask up and even staying home if you are sick or afraid of exposure.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County