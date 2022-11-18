Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made one arrest and issued warrants for two others in relation to a double shooting near Lenoir-Rhyne University on Nov. 5.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say they were called out to Lenoir Rhyne Blvd NE and found Eric Rhynhart (42) and the passenger, Khalil Rhynhart (20) with gunshot wounds.

Eric was taken to an area hospital and Khalil was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified three suspects and made one arrest on Nov. 17.

Trevin Ali Brown (24) was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Jakeis Zamier Harris and Jalen Tremaine Crowell (Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers also identified Jakeis Zamier Harris (18) and Jalen Tremaine Crowell (30) as suspects and have issued warrants for murder for both of them.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

