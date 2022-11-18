PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting

Officers say the man arrested is being held without bond.
Trevin Ali Brown
Trevin Ali Brown(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have made one arrest and issued warrants for two others in relation to a double shooting near Lenoir-Rhyne University on Nov. 5.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department say they were called out to Lenoir Rhyne Blvd NE and found Eric Rhynhart (42) and the passenger, Khalil Rhynhart (20) with gunshot wounds.

[One killed, another injured after being shot inside vehicle in Hickory, police say]

Eric was taken to an area hospital and Khalil was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified three suspects and made one arrest on Nov. 17.

Trevin Ali Brown (24) was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held without bond.

Jakeis Zamier Harris and Jalen Tremaine Crowell
Jakeis Zamier Harris and Jalen Tremaine Crowell(Catawba County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers also identified Jakeis Zamier Harris (18) and Jalen Tremaine Crowell (30) as suspects and have issued warrants for murder for both of them.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

