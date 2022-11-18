Community rallies around local nurse and daughters after devastating housefire

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Megan Conley was at working her night shift as a nurse at Atrium Cleveland on Nov. 11 when she received the devastating news that her house was in flames.

Thankfully, nobody was home, but nothing inside the house survived. Conley and her two daughters lost everything — all of their clothes, toys, books, and everything else in their home.

The news was nearly impossible to deliver to her children with Christmas around the corner.

“Even though all of our stuff is gone, we’ll get new stuff and start from there and Santa Claus is coming,” Conley said. “They took it pretty hard but they’re doing a lot better than they were.”

Fortunately, as she navigates through these unwanted next steps, she won’t be walking alone.

Conley’s house sat on property that her family owned and lived on as well, meaning she and her daughters immediately had a roof over their heads with her parents.

“I can’t even describe the outpour of love that we have,” Conley said.

Her family extends further though, her co-workers are also stepping in to make sure Conley and her daughters are taken care of.

Conley’s fellow nurses have organized Venmo and clothing donations to try and make these trying times a little easier to navigate.

“When you have the kind of heart that she has, that’s kind of what happens,” co-worker Kelly McClain said.

Her family has also started a GoFundMe page to help with some of the losses, and her co-workers are still accepting clothing and Venmo donations as well.

