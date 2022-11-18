Cold, dry weather to stick around before rain moves in for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and cold through early next week, but already looking ahead to our next rain chance coming at the end of next week!

Today: Lots of sun, chilly afternoon temps

Weekend: Cold mornings below freezing, dry

First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving and Black Friday: Rain risk, warmer outlook

Sunny, chilly and pleasant for today with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Tonight, temperatures will once again drop below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Speedway Christmas forecast (First Alert Weather)

This weekend, the cold air stays with us with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Morning temperatures will continue to stay below freezing. Dry and cold weather will stay all the way through Tuesday.

The next best chance for rain will come late next week (Thanksgiving and Black Friday) which could bring showers our way. There are still inconsistencies with model data regarding the timing, but to give you the earliest heads up, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day!

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

This is a changing forecast so, stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.