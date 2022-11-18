Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Friday saying Benjamin Damron was charged Wednesday with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery.

Officers say that three young men have come forward so far and that Damron knew the boys and their families.

The offenses happened during the last five years at least, officers said.

According to police, he was a youth leader at Elevation, Mercy and Southbrook churches.

He was also involved with Soccer Shots. All the agencies have been notified by CMPD, officers said.

Officers say the incidents happened in parks and at his home. Officers from Matthews and Union County are involved in the investigation.

CMPD is encouraging anyone who has any information to Detective Brennan, at 704-353-1940 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com. Resources will be provided for victims and their families.

