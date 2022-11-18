PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte church youth leader, soccer coach charged in sex crimes against children

Officers are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against...
A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against children.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A church youth leader and soccer coach faces multiple charges related to sex crimes against children.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Friday saying Benjamin Damron was charged Wednesday with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery.

[Three face charges related to sex crimes involving children]

Officers say that three young men have come forward so far and that Damron knew the boys and their families.

The offenses happened during the last five years at least, officers said.

According to police, he was a youth leader at Elevation, Mercy and Southbrook churches.

He was also involved with Soccer Shots. All the agencies have been notified by CMPD, officers said.

Officers say the incidents happened in parks and at his home. Officers from Matthews and Union County are involved in the investigation.

CMPD is encouraging anyone who has any information to Detective Brennan, at 704-353-1940 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com. Resources will be provided for victims and their families.

For the latest developments sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Charlotte woman's parents react to Mexican authorities investigating her death as homicide
Charlotte woman’s death being investigated as homicide, Mexican authorities say
Authorities have identified human remains found in the Cherryville area as belonging to Quintin...
Human remains found; identified as missing man from Gaston County

Latest News

Trevin Ali Brown
Hickory Police make arrest, identify other suspects in double shooting
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
University of Virginia student Devin Chandler's mother has released a statement nearly a week...
Mother of UVA shooting victim remembers son’s NFL dreams, ‘radiant smile’
David Lee Winecoff
Rowan Co. fugitive, two others arrested weeks after alleged probation violation