Cabarrus Health Alliance board selects new health director

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe as health director during a special meeting Thursday night, officials said.

According to the CHA, the board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that the current health director, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, would be leaving to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Shoe, a Cabarrus County native, has 18 years of service to the county, specifically with the CHA.

“Erin demonstrates true public health leadership and real passion for those that live, work, play and pray in Cabarrus County,” Dr. Lara Pons, CHA Board of Health Chair, said. “The Board is extremely excited for this next phase of leadership.”

Shoe’s career began at CHA in 2004, when she assisted with the community-wide response following the closing of the Pillowtex Corporation, a news release stated.

She then transitioned to overseeing Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement funds, focusing on tobacco prevention among youth in Cabarrus County, according to the CHA.

In 2009 Shoe helped pilot CHA’s teen pregnancy prevention program, which has helped decrease teen pregnancy rates in Cabarrus County, the release stated.

In 2011, she was promoted to oversee CHA’s Women, Infants, and Children program, which focuses on the nutrition and food access needs of pregnant women and children zero to 5 years old.

Several years later, Shoe was promoted to the role of chief operating officer, where she oversaw agency operations, including 240 staff and a $26 million budget.

“I am humbled to be entrusted with this role.” Shoe said in a statement. “I have called Cabarrus County home for over 40 years. My husband and I intentionally chose to return to Cabarrus County after college to give back to the community we love so much. I’m excited to continue my work alongside such dedicated staff. We have the best public health team in North Carolina in my opinion.”

CHA has a staff of nearly 300 employees spanning multiple departments and programs, including dental and clinical services, behavioral health, environmental health, school health and general administration.

Shoe will succeed Coyle beginning Friday, Dec. 2, the release stated.

