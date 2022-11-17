York County deputies, K9 locate suspect who ran from traffic stop inside storm drain

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who ran from a traffic stop in York County was found in a storm drain following a two-hour search, deputies said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a man with no shirt, khaki pants and several tattoos in the area of McConnells Highway, Meadow Lakes Road and Windy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Citizens spotted the suspect around 1 p.m. and at 1:25 p.m., deputies and K9 Pepper located him in a storm drain on Goldflower Road. He was taken into custody.

Pepper and handler Cpl. Shealey received a ride back to their car after a successful search.

Good girl Pepper! She has the look of “Who’s next?”

After an hour long track, K9 Pepper and handler Cpl. Shealey get a ride back to their car. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/dLcN1HFz02 — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 17, 2022

