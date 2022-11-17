PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
York County deputies, K9 locate suspect who ran from traffic stop inside storm drain

Storm drain
Storm drain(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect who ran from a traffic stop in York County was found in a storm drain following a two-hour search, deputies said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a man with no shirt, khaki pants and several tattoos in the area of McConnells Highway, Meadow Lakes Road and Windy Road around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Citizens spotted the suspect around 1 p.m. and at 1:25 p.m., deputies and K9 Pepper located him in a storm drain on Goldflower Road. He was taken into custody.

Pepper and handler Cpl. Shealey received a ride back to their car after a successful search.

