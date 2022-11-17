PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.

A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill. (Source: KYW/CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KYW) - A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.

Officials believe all 6,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel leaked out of the tanker.

The spill forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from their homes.

Cleanup is expected to continue throughout the day.

A middle school is being used as a shelter for displaced families.

The driver was hospitalized with a broken pelvis, clavicle and rib.

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Starbucks employee discusses strike
3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine
1 injured in shooting outside North Carolina junior high football game
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards