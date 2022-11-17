Salisbury names Connie Snyder as city clerk

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Connie Snyder has been appointed Salisbury city clerk, effective immediately.

An 11-year Salisbury veteran, Snyder most recently served as the deputy city clerk. Previously, she was the senior administrative assistant in the city manager’s office where she provided assistance to the city manager, assistant city manager and administrative services director.

As city clerk, Snyder serves as the custodian of all official city records, manages public records requests, prepares and maintains official records and files, and maintains the city code. She also provides paralegal support to the city attorney, including preparing legal correspondence and documents.

Prior to her public service career, Snyder was a billing specialist with Energy United and a flight attendant.

She holds an associate’s degree in microcomputer systems technology from Davidson Community College and a diploma of paralegal technology from Forsyth Technical Community College. She is a certified paralegal and a member of the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks and the North Carolina Bar Association Paralegal Division.

Snyder resides in Davidson County with her family.

