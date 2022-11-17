‘Safe Exchange Zones’ available when meeting in person for online purchases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reminding people who plan to buy or sell anything online that requires an in-person meeting that there are Safe Exchange Zones.
According to the CMPD, there are 16 QuikTrip locations across the Charlotte area that have designated spots with 24-hour surveillance monitoring.
CMPD partnered with QuikTrip back in 2017 after the murder of Zachary Finch, a 21-year-old who was robbed and killed that year while trying to buy a phone from someone he met online.
His mother, Tara Finch, helped with the project and said at the time it helped her to know her son’s death wasn’t in vain.
The Safe Exchange Zone locations are:
- 127E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte. NC 28217
- 6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
- 7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216
- 2326 Sandy Poner Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273
- 11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262
- 7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273
- 3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
- 116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217
- 3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte. NC 28205
- 5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212
- 4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte. NC 28269
- 4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
- 5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213
- 10910 Golf Links DT., Charlotte. NC 28213
- 1134 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206
- 4270 Trailer Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269
