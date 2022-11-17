PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Safe Exchange Zones’ available when meeting in person for online purchases

There are 16 QuikTrip locations across the Charlotte area that have designated spots with 24-hour surveillance monitoring.
CMPD partnered with Quik Trip back in 2017 after the murder of Zachary Finch.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reminding people who plan to buy or sell anything online that requires an in-person meeting that there are Safe Exchange Zones.

According to the CMPD, there are 16 QuikTrip locations across the Charlotte area that have designated spots with 24-hour surveillance monitoring.

CMPD partnered with QuikTrip back in 2017 after the murder of Zachary Finch, a 21-year-old who was robbed and killed that year while trying to buy a phone from someone he met online.

Related: Jahzion Wilson found guilty of murder in 2017 death of Zach Finch

His mother, Tara Finch, helped with the project and said at the time it helped her to know her son’s death wasn’t in vain.

The Safe Exchange Zone locations are:

  • 127E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte. NC 28217
  • 6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
  • 7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216
  • 2326 Sandy Poner Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273
  • 11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262
  • 7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273
  • 3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
  • 116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217
  • 3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte. NC 28205
  • 5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212
  • 4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte. NC 28269
  • 4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
  • 5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213
  • 10910 Golf Links DT., Charlotte. NC 28213
  • 1134 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206
  • 4270 Trailer Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

An overnight crash on Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte left about 2,700 customers...
Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte
Schumacher, right, joined Haas F1 in December 2020. Hulkenberg is a veteran driver now...
Schumacher out, Hulkenberg in for Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team
Crash takes out power pole, leaves hundreds in the dark in northeast Charlotte
‘Safe Exchange Zones’ available in Charlotte when meeting people for online purchases