‘Safe Exchange Zones’ available when meeting in person for online purchases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is reminding people who plan to buy or sell anything online that requires an in-person meeting that there are Safe Exchange Zones.

According to the CMPD, there are 16 QuikTrip locations across the Charlotte area that have designated spots with 24-hour surveillance monitoring.

CMPD partnered with QuikTrip back in 2017 after the murder of Zachary Finch, a 21-year-old who was robbed and killed that year while trying to buy a phone from someone he met online.

His mother, Tara Finch, helped with the project and said at the time it helped her to know her son’s death wasn’t in vain.

The Safe Exchange Zone locations are:

127E Woodlawn Rd., Charlotte. NC 28217

6721 Albemarle Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212

7205 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28216

2326 Sandy Poner Rd., Charlotte, NC 28273

11230 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262

7115 S. Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

3025 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

116 Clanton Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217

3206 Eastway Dr., Charlotte. NC 28205

5209 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28212

4937 Sunset Rd., Charlotte. NC 28269

4200 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

5708 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28213

10910 Golf Links DT., Charlotte. NC 28213

1134 N. Graham St., Charlotte, NC 28206

4270 Trailer Dr., Charlotte, NC 28269

