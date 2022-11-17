Rowan Co. man to serve at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man was sentenced this week to at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs.

Christopher Wayne Piercy of Safrit Road in Salisbury was sentenced to an active term of imprisonment of 70-93 months to be served in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

Piercy’s conviction stems from a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office SIU case from December 2020 where Piercy sold narcotics to undercover officers. Piercy was subsequently stopped and found to be in possession of more narcotics.

As part of plea agreement Piercy entered a guilty plea to one count of trafficking heroin.

In a separate case from October, 2020, two Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies and two troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to the Speedway gas station, 3410 S. Main St., for an unconscious man inside a 1999 Mercedes-Benz.

Once they arrived, Piercy had regained consciousness, according to police.

Officers then searched Piercy and the car, allegedly finding two plastic bags of marijuana and a digital scale inside his pocket. The Sheriff’s Office said a plastic bag containing crystal meth was found in the center console of the car. A pink plastic bag containing three and a half ounces of heroin was found in his shirt pocket, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

