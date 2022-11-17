PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards

Aleah Abernathy, North Carolina Music Hall of Fame selected for top state honors
Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding...
Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding Student of the Year, while Veronica Cordle and the NC Music Hall of Fame won Outstanding Employer of the Year.(Rowan-Cabarrus Community College)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Work-Based Learning program has won the top state award for outstanding student and employer of the year for 2022.

Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding Student of the Year by the North Carolina Work-Based Learning Association, marking the third time in four years that a Rowan-Cabarrus student has received the honor.

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, selected as Outstanding Employer of the Year, is the first Rowan-Cabarrus internship employer to win the top award.

Abernathy was offered a full-time position with Turnkey Technologies of Salisbury after completing an internship with the company through the Rowan-Cabarrus Work-Based Learning program and earning her Associate in Applied Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology degree.”Work-Based Learning is the best way to take what you learn in school and apply it to the real world,” she said. “I learned about the engineering workplace, improved my skills, and learned a lot about myself.”The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, located in Kannapolis, honors musicians who were born in North Carolina or made the state their home. The nonprofit museum houses original memorabilia and artifacts, some personally donated by the artists. Some notable inductees include Andy Griffith, Ronnie Milsap, Chairmen of the Board and John Tesh.

The museum has been a Rowan-Cabarrus Work-Based Learning employer partner for more than a decade, hosting students in programs of study including business administration, advertising and graphic design, human resources, art, and history.

“We discover what goals the student has and plug those goals into our needs here,” said Veronica Cordle, executive director of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Cordle, a Rowan-Cabarrus graduate herself, was hired by the museum after completing a Work-Based Learning internship. Originally hired as an administrative assistant, she was later appointed executive director.

“From my experience of actually being an intern and working with interns, I know the importance of the whole experience,” Cordle said. “We manage interns as a part of our team. Evaluations are a part of our process, which makes sure they are getting the most out of their time here and that our organization gets the most out of their time as well.”

The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Work-Based Learning program integrates classroom learning with real-world work experience to give students a chance to perform relevant duties in fields of interest while also earning academic credits.

“These internships allow students to explore careers and increase their marketability after graduation,” said Hanif Miller, Rowan-Cabarrus Work-Based Learning internship developer. “Students can increase their self-confidence, develop skills to build their resume, and even sometimes land permanent jobs with the companies where they intern.”

Abernathy and the N.C. Music Hall of Fame were honored at the N.C. Work-Based Learning Association conference in Dobson, N.C. As the state winner of the Weston Award, Abernathy will receive a plaque and cash award.

“Aleah Abernathy is a great example of the success students can achieve when they are able to engage in a day-to-day workplace, and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is a valued partner that consistently offers our students the opportunity to learn, develop and grow,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. “Our Work-Based Learning program offers a unique opportunity for students to get hands-on experience and begin to map out a successful future.”

For more information about the Work-Based Learning program, visit www.rccc.edu/workbasedlearning. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

This is the ninth year Homer and the Knights have delivered turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
Charlotte Knights give out turkeys across Charlotte for ninth year
An 11-year Salisbury veteran, Snyder most recently served as the deputy city clerk.
Salisbury names Connie Snyder as city clerk
This is the ninth year Homer and the Knights have delivered turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
Charlotte Knights donating turkeys
Christopher Wayne Piercy
Rowan Co. man to serve at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs