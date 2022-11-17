Rain chances now lower for Thanksgiving, higher for Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frigid mornings and cool afternoons continue through early next week, with dry conditions expected.

A few spotty showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday, with a better chance for rain arriving by Black Friday.

Frosty mornings continue into early next week.

High temperatures generally in the lower 50s, with 40s in the mountains.

Thanksgiving has trended drier, yet rain chances increase for Black Friday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s for the Charlotte Metro area, and into the upper teens for the mountains.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the Charlotte Metro area. The NC mountains can expect afternoon high temperatures around 40 degrees.

This weekend will remain cool and dry, with lower 50s for the Charlotte Metro area, and ranging from 35 to 40 degrees for the NC mountains. Skies will generally be partly cloudy. The NC ski resorts are planning to be open, and it should be a fun weekend to head up to the High Country; just make sure you bundle up!

Dry weather looks to continue for early next week, with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid-50s for Monday and Tuesday, with lower 60s for Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday, as a weather disturbance passes through the region.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday of next week, as rain chances look to return, which may impact your travel and outdoor plans. The latest data keeps Thanksgiving Day drier, with more rain for Black Friday. Stay tuned to more forecast updates from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team on the exact timing of the rain.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

