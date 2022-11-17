PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic

This story is developing. WBTV’s Sky3 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.
WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect.

A large police presence can be seen on Moore’s Chapel Road in west Charlotte.

In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone to come out of a house.

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic
Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic(WBTV)

Around the same time just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Medic EMS confirmed to WBTV that one person was shot and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Harbor Road, which is near the standoff location.

WBTV is working to confirm more information. Download the WBTV News app and be alerted first of updates as they come in.

