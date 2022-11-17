CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Sky3 is currently over an apparent standoff between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect.

A large police presence can be seen on Moore’s Chapel Road in west Charlotte.

In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone to come out of a house.

Possible standoff situation in west Charlotte, one person shot per Medic (WBTV)

Around the same time just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Medic EMS confirmed to WBTV that one person was shot and transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries on Harbor Road, which is near the standoff location.

