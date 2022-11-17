PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury

Spaces will be available for lease
The goal is to free up some of the spaces that are on Main St. in downtown.
The goal is to free up some of the spaces that are on Main St. in downtown.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots.

A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots near Main and Innes Street.

These spaces would be designated lots, including the Wells Fargo lot, the city office building lot and the central city lot. There are 30 spots available through this pilot program, and it will cost $35 a month, or $420 a year.

The spots are available on a first come-first serve basis starting December 14th. The pilot program will officially launch on January 1st. Proof of downtown residency, property ownership or employment is required to lease one of the parking spaces. The permit will not be parking space specific, but will be parking lot specific.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry's uptown property will be marketed by real estate services and...
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry hires firm to market 55-acre uptown property
All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both...
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
October jobs report to be released today