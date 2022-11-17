Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots.

A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots near Main and Innes Street.

These spaces would be designated lots, including the Wells Fargo lot, the city office building lot and the central city lot. There are 30 spots available through this pilot program, and it will cost $35 a month, or $420 a year.

The spots are available on a first come-first serve basis starting December 14th. The pilot program will officially launch on January 1st. Proof of downtown residency, property ownership or employment is required to lease one of the parking spaces. The permit will not be parking space specific, but will be parking lot specific.

