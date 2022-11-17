PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Power restored after crash takes out power pole in northeast Charlotte

At one point, roughly 2,700 customers were without power.
An overnight crash on Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte left about 2,700 customers...
An overnight crash on Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte left about 2,700 customers without power at one point.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Power has been restored to hundreds of customers following an overnight crash in northeast Charlotte.

That crash happened on Mallard Creek Road, not far from West W.T. Harris Boulevard and just down the road from the Keith Family YMCA.

A power pole was completely obliterated due to the crash and was off to the side of the street. At one point, there were power lines all over the road, but traffic was running smoothly by 6 a.m.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday, leaving roughly 2,700 customers without power in the area.

That number was reduced to 372 households by 6 a.m. According to Duke Energy, power was restored shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

According to Medic, there were no injuries in the crash.

