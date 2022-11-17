Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.

The live-fire training is a culmination training event for the Recruit Academy that graduates in December. Live-fire training is an essential element in the development and advancement of skills for firefighters, and prepares them for conditions they will face during a real emergency.

During the training exercise, Arbor Street NE will be closed between Palaside Drive NE and Earl Avenue NE from approximately 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Uwharrie Bank and Salon Verde will remain accessible using Church Street N, Palaside Drive NE, and Earl Avenue NE. Please see the attached closure map.

Motorists traveling through the area and residents are reminded this is a training exercise only. Motorists are asked to keep traffic flowing and individuals should only call 911 if they are experiencing a life-threating emergency.

