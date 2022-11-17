PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD searching for suspect who shot man after hours-long standoff in west Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A standoff has cleared that went on for hours in west Charlotte between the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a suspect.

A large police presence was seen on Moore’s Chapel Road on Thursday.

In a video sent by a viewer, police can be heard ordering someone to come out of a house.

According to CMPD, a male victim was shot by a suspect who he knew on Harbor Drive around 4 p.m. The victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

As of 10 p.m., officers were working through the house to clear it but had not made contact with a suspect. The scene was cleared by 10:20 p.m.

WBTV is working to confirm more information. Download the WBTV News app and be alerted first of updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

