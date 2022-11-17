Chilly today, First Alert Weather Day issued for rain next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold air will stay with us through early next week with our next chance for rain coming for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Today: Sunny & chilly

Weekend: Freezing mornings, chilly afternoons

First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving & Black Friday: Rain risk, warmer outlook

Today across the region (First Alert Weather)

Sunny, chilly and pleasant today with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Once the sun sets, temperatures will make a plunge to the middle 20s by Friday morning.

Nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Friday into the weekend with freezing morning temperatures and chilly afternoons with highs in the lower 50s. This pattern continues into early next with a continued dry outlook.

Frost/freeze forecast (First Alert Weather)

The next best chance for rain will come late next week (Thanksgiving and Black Friday) which could bring rain our way. To give you the earliest heads up, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day! This is a changing forecast so, stay tuned for updates!

Feels like wintertime!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

