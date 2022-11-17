PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Chilly today, First Alert Weather Day issued for rain next week

Thanksgiving and Black Friday are expected to be cold and wet.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday are expected to be cold.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cold air will stay with us through early next week with our next chance for rain coming for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

  • Today: Sunny & chilly
  • Weekend: Freezing mornings, chilly afternoons
  • First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving & Black Friday: Rain risk, warmer outlook
Today across the region
Today across the region(First Alert Weather)

Sunny, chilly and pleasant today with high temperatures near 50 degrees. Once the sun sets, temperatures will make a plunge to the middle 20s by Friday morning.

Nothing but sunshine in the forecast for Friday into the weekend with freezing morning temperatures and chilly afternoons with highs in the lower 50s. This pattern continues into early next with a continued dry outlook.

Frost/freeze forecast
Frost/freeze forecast(First Alert Weather)

The next best chance for rain will come late next week (Thanksgiving and Black Friday) which could bring rain our way. To give you the earliest heads up, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day! This is a changing forecast so, stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Feels like wintertime!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Chilly today, First Alert Weather Day issued for rain next week
After several days with no rain in the forecast, showers are possible for both Thanksgiving and...
Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
First Alert Nov. 17 forecast
Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving
New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday