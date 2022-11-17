Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
We’ll probably remain rain-free Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.
- Today thru Tuesday: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
- Thanksgiving: Milder, rain chance starts to creep up
- Black Friday: Might bring the better rain chance
Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures.
We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone. There does appear to be a gradually growing rain chance developing for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. At this point, based on the latest model guidance, the better chance appears to be Friday.
Highs on Thanksgiving look to warm into the seasonal lower 60s before backing off to the chillier 50s Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned. I will keep you posted!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
