PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

We’ll probably remain rain-free Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures.
Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees.
By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.

  • Today thru Tuesday: Chilly temperatures, dry conditions
  • Thanksgiving: Milder, rain chance starts to creep up
  • Black Friday: Might bring the better rain chance

Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures.

We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone.  There does appear to be a gradually growing rain chance developing for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. At this point, based on the latest model guidance, the better chance appears to be Friday.

Highs on Thanksgiving look to warm into the seasonal lower 60s before backing off to the chillier 50s Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned. I will keep you posted!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

First Alert Nov. 17 forecast
Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday
First Alert Weather Day Thanksgiving
New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday
Wednesday evening weather forecast
Wednesday evening weather forecast
New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday
New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday