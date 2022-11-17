Chilly, dry next several days; rain possible for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and unseasonably chilly conditions are forecast right through Tuesday with little chance for any rain.

Today thru Tuesday : Chilly temperatures, dry conditions

Thanksgiving : Milder, rain chance starts to creep up

Black Friday: Might bring the better rain chance

FIRST ALERT: Lots of sunshine in the forecast today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, but afternoon readings will run WELL-BELOW normal (now 62° in #CLT), mostly in the 40s! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/K0yPR5KfqU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 17, 2022

Highs through the period will be in the 50s with lows mostly in the 20s to around 30 degrees. We’ll probably remain rain-free Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with slightly milder temperatures.

FIRST ALERT: Temperatures - both by day & at night - will continue top run well-below normal around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area right thru next Tuesday. No rain in the forecast either until perhaps late next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/u9cbCDsBum — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 17, 2022

We have hoisted First Alert Weather Days for Thanksgiving and Black Friday, but the forecast is far from set in stone. There does appear to be a gradually growing rain chance developing for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. At this point, based on the latest model guidance, the better chance appears to be Friday.

FIRST ALERT: There are a TON of timing questions regrading the forecast for late next week. There's a tiny shower risk Wednesday, a slightly better chance #Thanksgiving, but the best chance appears to come Friday. Forecast is subject to change! #cltwx #ncwx #scwx #clt @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/mSDQPFKQ9i — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 17, 2022

Highs on Thanksgiving look to warm into the seasonal lower 60s before backing off to the chillier 50s Friday. There will likely be some adjustments needed over time to the long-range forecast, so stay tuned. I will keep you posted!

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

