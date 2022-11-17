PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte woman once homeless moves into apartment after WBTV story

Ms. Debbie in her new home
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has a big and very happy update.

Almost three months ago WBTV highlighted affordable housing in Charlotte with our special “No Place to Call Home.

That’s when we introduced you to a very brave woman who shared her story about being homeless. Ms. Debbie White showed us the reality of living on the street.

She told us she escaped an abusive relationship years ago.

After her story aired, a very generous viewer donated the funds to pay for a hotel room for her while she waited to figure out a permanent living situation.

Well, she got that permanent living situation!

Inside Ms. Debbie's new home
(WBTV)
Inside Ms. Debbie's home
(WBTV)

Debbie moved into an apartment on Thursday.

With hard work from Running Works, Housing Collaborative, Furnish for Good and the community, Debbie has a place to call home, fully furnished and all hers.

She could not stop saying how grateful she was feeling. The community continues to help.

A viewer set up a GoFundMe to help get Debbie a used car to get safely to and from work.

Ms. Debbie inside her new home
(WBTV)

Debbie is also still working to get a queen size bed to help with her sciatica.

All of these funds are going right to Debbie.

