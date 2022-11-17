Charlotte Pipe and Foundry hires firm to market 55-acre uptown property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The owners of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry announced that they have partnered with a real estate firm to market their uptown Charlotte property.

According to the company, real estate services and investment company CBRE will handle the marketing of the 55-acre parcel of land dubbed the Iron District, which is adjacent to both uptown and South End.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with a global leader in commercial real estate to help us realize the potential of our land,” Hooper Hardison, president and CEO of Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, said in a statement. “Their expertise will be critical in helping us find the right partner and determining our property’s next best use.”

The 121-year-old family-owned company, which has operated its cast iron foundry at the corner of South Clarkson Street and West Summit Avenue for more than a century, announced in May 2020 that it will close the current plant and build a new 480-acre state-of-the-art facility in Stanly County.

Charlotte Pipe owners said they expect to begin full-time operations at their new location by the third quarter of 2023.

Last December, the Charlotte City Council voted unanimously to rezone the Charlotte Pip property for mixed-use development. It had widely been speculated to be the future stadium site for the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

Chip Mark, founder and CEO of Mark Real Estate Advisors and a longtime consultant to Charlotte Pipe, will work with CBRE to market the property, a news release stated.

“I am very pleased with the significant interest in the property from some of the largest developers in the nation since Charlotte Pipe first announced the relocation of its foundry operations,” Mark said.

According to the announcement, the Charlotte Pipe property is expected to go on the market right after the first of the year. Those who are interested can visit the Iron District website for more information.

