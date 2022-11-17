PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Charlotte Knights give out turkeys across Charlotte for ninth year

The team made about seven stops to drop off the Thanksgiving staple.
This is the ninth year Homer and the Knights have delivered turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving.

This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.

They made about seven stops, including at the Ronald McDonald House, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, Roof Above and more.

It’s coming at a time when prices are up--especially when it comes to food.

In total, the Knights delivered 150 turkeys, helping to bring some cheer for the holidays.

On top of the turkey, the Knights delivered sides and trimmings to these nonprofits to complete the meal.

This all came out of a partnership between the Charlotte Knights Charities and Professional Sports Catering and Gordon Food Services.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Blood flow to Tylins brain was being blocked, he was having a stroke.
Cabarrus County football player recovering at hospital after surviving stroke
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed

Latest News

Mechanical engineering student Aleah Abernathy was named the 2022 William D. Weston Outstanding...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College captures N.C. Work-Based Learning Student of the Year and Employer of the Year Awards
An 11-year Salisbury veteran, Snyder most recently served as the deputy city clerk.
Salisbury names Connie Snyder as city clerk
This is the ninth year Homer and the Knights have delivered turkeys in time for Thanksgiving.
Charlotte Knights donating turkeys
Christopher Wayne Piercy
Rowan Co. man to serve at least 70 months in prison for trafficking drugs