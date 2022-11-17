Charlotte Knights give out turkeys across Charlotte for ninth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving.

This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.

They made about seven stops, including at the Ronald McDonald House, the Salvation Army Center of Hope, Roof Above and more.

It’s coming at a time when prices are up--especially when it comes to food.

In total, the Knights delivered 150 turkeys, helping to bring some cheer for the holidays.

On top of the turkey, the Knights delivered sides and trimmings to these nonprofits to complete the meal.

This all came out of a partnership between the Charlotte Knights Charities and Professional Sports Catering and Gordon Food Services.

