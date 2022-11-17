PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Boy battling terminal brain cancer sworn in as honorary officer: ‘So many emotions’

A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming an honorary police officer. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson, Terry Bulger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy battling terminal brain cancer is fulfilling a lifelong dream by traveling around the country and being sworn in as an honorary police officer.

WSMV reports Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, of Texas, was sworn in at the Goodlettsville Police Department on Wednesday. He was greeted by officers and became an honorary officer in front of a crowd of smiling faces.

DJ said he is visiting as many police departments as he can after first starting his mission to be sworn in as an honorary police officer at 100 law enforcement agencies.

But he has far exceeded that goal already – being sworn in by almost 700 law enforcement agencies since the beginning of this year.

DJ has been joined by his father Theodis Daniel on the road and the two are also raising awareness about children battling cancer while meeting with law enforcement agencies.

The boy’s father said he believes that his son has lived past his five-months-to-live prognosis because of their meetings with law enforcement.

Goodlettsville Police Department Field Training Officer Rico Jones said he saw DJ’s story and felt compelled to reach out to the family.

Jones said he was moved by not only DJ’s courageousness while battling cancer himself, but the fact he was so selfless and wanted to raise awareness for other children battling cancer.

“I had so many emotions that ran over me as I read his story. All I could think about was this young man is fighting for his life, but yet he is fighting for others,” Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
Joaquin Murder Affidavit
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Gun safety advocate speaks out after teenagers shoot, kill man in Rock Hill
Tyson Foods recalls some Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products.
Tyson Foods recalls nearly 94K pounds of ground beef products sold at select stores