UVA cancels Saturday game against Coastal after deadly school shooting

At Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, students placed flowers outside the North Gate on Monday
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Chanticleers’ game against the University of Virginia scheduled for Saturday has been canceled, the University of Virginia announced via social media Wednesday morning.

The two teams were set to play at UVA on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The cancelation comes after three students were killed during a shooting at the UVA campus parking lot.

The three slain students were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, all members of the UVA football team.

(From left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry
Davis was a former Woodland High School student from Dorchester County. He was a former wide receiver for Woodland High School and earned all-state honors after making 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior and was selected ot play in South Carolina’s North-South all-star game. He also played basketball and ran track for Woodland High School.

Coastal Carolina University Head Football Coach Jamey Chadwell tweeted about the tragedy at UVA.

RELATED | ‘Our program is heartbroken’: CCU coach, president offer condolences after 3 UVA football players killed

“Our program is heartbroken for UVA, the victims’ families, loved ones and the entire community of Charlottesville. Our prayers are with all involved,” Chadwell tweeted.

Two other students were wounded and hospitalized.

Mike Hollins, a running back on the football team, was in stable condition Monday, his mother, Brenda Hollins, told The Associated Press.

Law enforcement identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., who was listed as a member of the UVA football team in 2018.

The accused shooter is Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, a former UVA football player.
The arrest warrants for Jones charged him with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, Longo said.

RELATED COVERAGE | U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms

It was not immediately clear whether Jones had an attorney or when he would make his first court appearance.

Hours after Jones was arrested, first-year head football coach Tony Elliott sat alone outside the athletic building used by the team, at times with his head in his hands. He said the victims “were all good kids.”

Classes and other academic activities were canceled for Tuesday. An impromptu vigil drew a large crowd Monday night, and a university-wide vigil was being planned for a later date. Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in respect and memory of the victims, their families and the Charlottesville community.

