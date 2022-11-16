Spam launches figgy puddy flavor for the holidays

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.(Spam.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) – Since pumpkin spice Spam was surprisingly popular a few years ago, the canned meat brand has introduced another unique holiday flavor – Spam Figgy Pudding.

Figgy pudding is a traditional British Christmas dessert made with seasonal spices, beef fat and dried fruit.

Basically, think Spam with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, orange and fig.

Spam Figgy Pudding could be a nice addition to your holiday charcuterie board. At the very least, it will be a talker at your holiday gathering.

The holiday-inspired Spam variety is now available for a limited time through the Amazon, Walmart or Spam websites.

