Salisbury launches “Be the Difference” recruitment campaign

Interested job seekers also are encouraged to attend an “open house” at various departments on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(City of Salisbury)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In an effort to fill a variety of staff vacancies within the organization, the city of Salisbury launches its “Be The Difference” recruitment campaign this week.

“Like many organizations in our area and nationwide, the city of Salisbury is not immune to staffing shortages,” said Ruth Kennerly, director of human resources. “It is imperative that we fill these positions to avoid impacts on service levels. We’ve found that simply posting hiring notices isn’t as effective as it has been in the past, so we needed to think differently about how we encourage candidates to look at the city as a viable employer. ‘Be The Difference’ tells the story that what we do makes a difference in the lives of not only our residents but of those who visit and work here in Salisbury. Our excellent benefits and chances for growth also should make us attractive to job seekers.”

“Be The Difference” features photography and videography of current staff and local models showcasing a variety of staffing environments in which potential employees can work. Departments such as police, fire, Salisbury-Rowan Utilities and public works currently have the most open positions. The branding will be featured in digital mediums, including online advertisements and social media, through 2023.

Interested job seekers also are encouraged to attend an “open house” at various departments on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There, limited tours will be provided to view work locations and ask questions. Locations will be updated in early December.

The city of Salisbury currently has more than 430 full and part-time employees and offers annual and sick leave, 13 paid holidays, a retirement plan, free term life insurance, and sign-on bonuses after 90 days for those hired before December 31st.

For more information about the city “open house” and to view and apply for open jobs, visit //salisburync.gov/career or call (704) 638-5217.

