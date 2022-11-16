PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

20-year-old stabbed resulting in serious injuries
The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
The call came in just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police.

Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”    

Lewis was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of what police are calling “life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several N.C. counties on Monday and Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northwestern N.C. counties
An Amber Alert for a missing North Carolina child has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
The 1969 holiday classic "Frosty the Snowman"
CBS, ABC announce 2022 holiday special schedules

Latest News

Breaking News
Amber Alert canceled after missing 9-year-old N.C. boy found
Harris Teeter in North Carolina
Harris Teeter deals Nov. 16 - 23: Turkey, ham, pumpkin, butter, cranberry sauce
At Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, students placed flowers outside the North Gate on Monday
UVA cancels Saturday game against Coastal after deadly school shooting
17-year-old killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting