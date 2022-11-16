Police in Salisbury investigating stabbing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old is fighting for his life after being stabbed, according to Salisbury Police.

Investigators say they responded to a call in the 200 block of Gaskey Road just before 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found Connor Lewis “with injuries consistent of being stabbed.”

Lewis was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for treatment of what police are calling “life threatening injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.