New Data: Prepare for a rainy Thanksgiving and Black Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You will need your winter coat for the rest of your week, with morning low temperatures ranging from 25 to 30 degrees in the Charlotte Metro area, and around 20 degrees in the mountains. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday.

Freezing cold temperatures develop in the morning hours.

Dry and chilly for the rest of the week, with highs in the lower 50s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain chances return Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with cold overnight low temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees for the Charlotte Metro area and into the lower 20s for the mountains.

Extended Forecast (WBTV)

Thursday and Friday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 50 degrees for Thursday, and lower 50s for Friday. The NC mountains can expect afternoon high temperatures to only reach the 30s.

This weekend will remain cool and dry, with lower 50s for the piedmont, and ranging from 35 to 40 degrees for the NC mountains. Skies will generally be partly cloudy. The NC ski resorts look to have a great week for snow making, with many NC ski resorts planning to be open.

Dry weather looks to continue for early next week, with high temperatures remaining in the low to mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday, with lower 60s for Wednesday.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Thanksgiving Day through Black Friday of next week, as rain chances look to return, which may impact your travel and outdoor plans. There is still uncertainty with the exact timing of rain and impacts, so stay tuned to more forecast updates from the WBTV First Alert Weather Team.

First Alert Futurecast (WBTV)

Meteorologist Jason Myers

