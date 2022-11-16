“Life is finite”: Breast cancer survivor skydives to raise money supporting local research, inspire others fighting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sandra Goldman is living with metastatic breast cancer.

She was first diagnosed in 2010 and underwent a mastectomy and chemo, but that was not the end.

The disease has come back six times now.

Each year she chooses to conquer a fear with a new adventure, while raising money for Levine Cancer Institute.

This past Sunday, she tackled skydiving, while raising thousands of dollars for breast cancer research.

When asked why Goldman was jumping out of a plane at SkyDive Carolina, she said, “so one day nobody has to say ‘I got cancer.’”

Her fundraiser is centered around research.

“There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done,” she said. “I was on medication that only a few years ago actually came together in that combination, and without that research, I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

But she is here today, and she’s not taking a single day for granted.

She describes the experience as better than she ever anticipated.

“The most exhilarating life affirming thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “It literally takes your breath away, but I felt close to God. It made me feel alive. It was incredible, and once the parachute opens, actually it is quiet and you just float.”

She decided to skydive for the women who are unable to do so because of breast cancer.

“I always think that there are others who have it worse than myself,” she said. “It’s always in the back of my mind. It’s also in the back of my mind, the knowledge that I am dealing with cancer.”

The weight of those emotions hit her as she landed.

“I’m alive,” she shouted to her skydiving instructor.

“I have metastatic breast cancer and time is ticking,” she said. “So I know today I jump out of a plane and have an amazing time, but tomorrow it’s very well possible that those cancer cells spread out further in my body and you know, life is finite.”

The reality of her disease is not lost on her, but either are her abilities.

“You can do whatever you set your mind to, no matter what,” she said.

To donate and learn more about her fundraiser, click here.

